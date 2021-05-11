SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,657 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 124.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 242,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

