SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.54. 112,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,895,176. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $194.03 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $588.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

