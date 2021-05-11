Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

