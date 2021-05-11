ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWAV. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $169.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 4,140.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

