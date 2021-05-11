SHIBA INU Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 1,825.4% higher against the dollar. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and approximately $13.04 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.19 or 0.00648261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00066691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.46 or 0.00242233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $657.54 or 0.01167221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00029042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.33 or 0.00742601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,371.56 or 1.00067466 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars.

