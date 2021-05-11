Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) recently:

5/6/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

5/3/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

4/21/2021 – Shell Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SHLX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. 21,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,633. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Shell Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,849,000 after acquiring an additional 941,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,702,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.