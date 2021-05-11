Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $93.00 at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.33. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.97, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 88.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

