Sfmg LLC Sells 497 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sfmg LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.24. 3,630,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,105,668. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $215.99 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

