Sfmg LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $988,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 85,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LFEQ traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.