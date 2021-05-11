Sfmg LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,636 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.38. The stock had a trading volume of 303,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,434. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

