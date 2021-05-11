Sfmg LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 214.2% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 43,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.95 and its 200-day moving average is $211.72. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.82 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

