SFE Investment Counsel Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after buying an additional 1,095,548 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

