SF Capital Market Cap Reaches $56,690.68 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $56,690.68 and approximately $16.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00671883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066665 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.69 or 0.00244777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $673.89 or 0.01189347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00030524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.67 or 0.00754793 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars.

