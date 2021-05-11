Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SESN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,586,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,286. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

