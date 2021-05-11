SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised SES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. SES has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $555.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

