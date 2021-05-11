Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.00. 1,061,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,465. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

