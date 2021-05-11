SenesTech (SNES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect SenesTech to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,471.89% and a negative return on equity of 272.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, analysts expect SenesTech to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNES opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

