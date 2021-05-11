Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after acquiring an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

