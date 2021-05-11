SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Trading Down 2.8%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 92,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,190,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.25% of SCWorx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

