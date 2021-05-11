ScPrime Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $8,217.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00762620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00082810 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 116.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00244566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,591,035 coins and its circulating supply is 34,907,424 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.