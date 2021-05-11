Scotiabank Raises West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$128.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WFG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:WFG opened at C$105.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.53. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$77.32 and a 1 year high of C$110.81.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.96 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 10.1800006 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

