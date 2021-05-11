Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.15. 12,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,820. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.