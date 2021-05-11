Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SGMS traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,696. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

