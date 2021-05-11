Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Tim Wright Buys 34,715 Shares

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) insider Tim Wright purchased 34,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £24,647.65 ($32,202.31).

Tim Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Science in Sport alerts:

On Tuesday, April 27th, Tim Wright purchased 14,000 shares of Science in Sport stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £8,680 ($11,340.48).

Shares of LON SIS opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £98.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62. Science in Sport plc has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 73 ($0.95). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.88.

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.