Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Manchester Financial Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,722 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.50.

