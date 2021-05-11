Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Decreased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,844 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.30. 5,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,258. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.