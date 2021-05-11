Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Scala has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $19.95 million and $173,218.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00747609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 166.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00246567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $667.70 or 0.01208078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.58 or 0.00722958 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,846,054,079 coins and its circulating supply is 10,046,054,079 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.