SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 28th

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

