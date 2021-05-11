Savix (SVX) Market Cap Reaches $948,657.91

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Savix has a market capitalization of $948,657.91 and $211,058.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $13.99 or 0.00024863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00083438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00059376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00107126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.97 or 0.00774700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.48 or 0.09109430 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,800 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

