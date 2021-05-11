Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SANM. Argus lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $41.35 on Friday. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 688,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,507,000 after buying an additional 73,191 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 518,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.