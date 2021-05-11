Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.35. 281,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

