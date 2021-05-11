Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.35. 281,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $43.36.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
