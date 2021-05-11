Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $183.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.22. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $184.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.