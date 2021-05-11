Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $671,132,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.15.

PNC stock opened at $198.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

