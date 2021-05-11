Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,039 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,398. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

NYSE:PANW opened at $341.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.79 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.