Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.7% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 40,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 7,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,305,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $463.47 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $324.35 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $182.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $471.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

