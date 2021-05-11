Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

