Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SZGPY. Baader Bank raised shares of Salzgitter from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

SZGPY opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

