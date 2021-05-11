salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.41. 298,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,754,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,205,206 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

