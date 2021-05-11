SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $44.29, but opened at $39.99. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. SailPoint Technologies shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 18,682 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,424.58 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

