RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

