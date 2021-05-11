RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.93.
RSA Insurance Group Company Profile
See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.