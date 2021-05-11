RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 250,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $1,412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,483,309 shares in the company, valued at $460,380,695.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $946,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $1,716,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,214,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in RPC by 560.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 115,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after buying an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RPC by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RPC by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

RES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

