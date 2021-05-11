Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $118.96 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royal Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

