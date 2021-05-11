Royal Bank of Canada Raises Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $129.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.78.

NYSE RGA opened at $128.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.17. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

