Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target to $58.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SII. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

SII stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. Sprott has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 2,350.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 539,347 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprott by 133.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 304,487 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Sprott by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

