Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $50.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EPC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NYSE EPC opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

