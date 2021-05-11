Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to $11.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.44.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

