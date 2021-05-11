Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,233,000 after purchasing an additional 836,801 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 107,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,966,000 after buying an additional 201,950 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 60,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.