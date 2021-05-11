Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $130.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Insiders sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

