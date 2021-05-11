Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Rollins by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Rollins by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Rollins by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.