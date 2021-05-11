Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $361,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 50.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Roku by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Roku by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.59.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $397,596.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 265,515 shares of company stock valued at $104,920,425 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $285.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.48 and its 200 day moving average is $344.27. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

